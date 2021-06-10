Man admits to charges after cocaine found in shoes

A man arrested with cocaine in his shoes, whilst out on bail past curfew, has been released on bail again, in view of a newly-passed law regulating bail.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley arraigned Ryan Falzon from Qormi before magistrate Gabriella Vella this afternoon, after Falzon was stopped by an AFM roadblock in Msida earlier this month.

Falzon was out in breach of his curfew and was found to have been carrying what police described as a “minimal amount” of cocaine in his shoes.

On 4th June, parliament passed a law making it discretionary on the court whether or not to revoke bail in such cases. This had originally been suggested by lawyer Franco Debono, who praised Parliament in court this afternoon, for enacting the law so speedily.

The accused, who has a clean criminal record, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions in view of the legislative development.

The court put the case off for sentencing.

He was released on bail against a €200 deposit and a personal guarantee of €1,000. He was ordered to sign a bail book every day and observe a curfew. The court warned him of the consequences of violating his bail conditions.