Suspect confessed to police about Marsa murder, court told

The man arrested in connection with a murder in Marsa this week confessed to the police during his interrogation, a court has been told.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello heard police inspector Kurt Zahra explain how Amo Frank Kwaku, 25, from Ghana, confessed to the Thursday night murder as he was being arrested shortly afterwards.

23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere was stabbed to death in a fight on Triq it-Tigrija in Marsa late on Thursday night. Kyere was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood and was declared dead at the scene. The murder is the first this year.

Kwaku had tried to escape from the police by running over rooftops after he was subsequently traced to a house in Triq Azzopardi during the early hours of Friday, but was eventually apprehended.

The murder weapon was found under a tree in Triq il-Jum.

Construction worker Kwaku, who holds an Italian ID card was arraigned in court earlier today.

Police inspector Kurt Zahra told the court that the accused had confessed whilst under arrest and had later reiterated his confession during his interrogation at the police headquarters.

But upon his arraignment, Kwaku pleaded not guilty to charges which included holding the victim against his will, disobeying police orders and carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime. He did not request bail.

Investigations into the killing are still ongoing, with duty magistrate Gabriella Vella leading an inquiry into the case.

During today’s sitting, magistrate Montebello upheld a request for a freezing order over the accused's assets.

Lawyers Anthony Vella and Etienne Savona prosecuted along with inspectors Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Stacy Attard.

Lawyer Cynthia Tommassuolo was legal aid counsel to the accused.