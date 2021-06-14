Man seriously injured after crashing into tree
A man was hospitalised on Sunday in Gozo after he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a tree.
The accident occurred at 5:45am in Xhajma Street, limits of Xewkija in Gozo.
Police said the 32-year-old from Nadur was driving a Mitsubishi.
He was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Simone Grech has been appointed to the inquiry.