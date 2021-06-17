Man denies stealing electronics worth €4,000

A 22-year-old man from Ethiopia has been remanded in custody on theft charges after being accused of stealing over €4,000 worth of electronics from Sliema and St Julians.

Nasir Musbah Ali, who holds refugee status, was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning, accused of stealing a laptop from a car in Sliema, as well as several mobile phones.

The man was charged with theft, aggravated by the type and value of the objects stolen, handling stolen goods and leading an idle and vagabond lifestyle.

His lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, entered a plea of not guilty but did not request bail, as the man had no fixed address. He was remanded in custody.

Police inspectors Colin Sheldon, Leeroy Balzan Engerer and Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.