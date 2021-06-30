Man seriously injured in three-car crash in Naxxar

A 58-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident that involved three vehicles on Wednesday morning in Naxxar.

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in Triq is-Salini.

Police said a collision occurred between a 28-year-old driving a Fiesta, a 58-year-old British national driving an Alfa Romeo and a 35-year-old driving an Opel Corsa.

The 58-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.