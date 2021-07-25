Man injured in four-car traffic collision

A 54-year-old Libyan man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

The police said that around 10 pm, their assistance was requested in Mikiel Anton Vassalli Road.

Preliminary investigations showed that a Peugeot 207 driven by a 40-year-old Italian man residing in Msida, a Honda Fit driven by a 38-year-old from Marsaskala, a Toyota Aygo driven by a 68-year-old from Sliema and a Suzuki Baleno driven by the Libyan man, were involved in the accident.

A 38-year-old man from Marsaskala was a passenger in the Honda Fit.

The police said a medical team was called onsite to deliver first aid to the Libyan man, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

The other individuals involved in the accident were not injured.

District police investigations are ongoing.