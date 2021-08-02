menu

Elderly man grievously injured in Żurrieq traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
2 August 2021, 4:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 74-year-old man was grievously injured after getting involved in an accident in Triq il-Wied, Żurrieq on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15 am.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly man’s Toyota Belta, was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta driven by a 21-year-old from Siġġiewi.

The man was administered first-aid on the site of the accident by a medical team which later transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

