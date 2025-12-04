My essentials: Dominique Ciancio’s cultural picks

About

Dominique Ciancio is a Maltese artist working between Malta, Italy and Norway. This December, he presents Ċ A F Ċ I F, his tenth solo exhibition of paintings at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba. The exhibition reflects on the relationship between a maritime island, its boats, and swimmers—elements he chose carefully as metaphors for this particular body of work.

Book

Sailing Alone Around The World was written in 1900 by Joshua Slocum about his voyage around the world on a wooden sailing boat. No one sponsored him yet he managed to keep exploring. When he returned home his friends told him that he looked 10 years younger. A true account of positive mental attitude and an amazing adventure. I also treasure the timelessness of the Bible It is a book I return to for its familiarity and steadying presence.

Film

The final scene of Tim Burton’s Big Fish. Without giving too much away, it brings everything full circle—what seemed like a collection of fantastical stories suddenly feels deeply meaningful. It reveals the power of life and all the wonderful things we are able to perceive while living. The emotional payoff is subtle but profound, and it’s a moment that lingers long after the film ends. Definitely recommended.

Internet and TV

Lately I have been enjoying YouTube channels about growing your own food, especially those focused on permaculture, sustainable and self-sufficient ecosystems. For example, Geoff Lawton’s videos on how simple systems can produce so much with just a bit of planning. These channels are a great break from painting and get me inspired to try new things in the garden. Another favourite is Ben Fogle’s Lives In The Wild which offers a window into people who have chosen to live closer to nature and build more sustainable lives.

Music

Modest Mussorgsky is someone I listen to when I want something bold and dramatic. The music of Cuban-American drummer Dafnis Prieto brings quite a different energy—his rhythms are intriguing and I value his creativity. Also, lately I have been enjoying the music of the Neapolitan artist Pino Daniele. I especially like how soulful his live concerts are. My music list goes on. It is quite a varied mix that keeps me inspired while working.

Place

Norway will always feel like a second home to me. I lived there for five years, and it is also where my wife is from, so there’s a personal connection beyond the scenery. Undoubtedly, having family and friends there makes it even more special. Norway has quite a distinct character and traveling through its vast landscapes offers opportunities for some great adventures. I love the majestic and dramatic landscapes, the clean air, and that slow pace that makes you breathe a little deeper.