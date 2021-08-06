Collision between two garbage trucks leaves driver injured

A collision between two garbage trucks has left one of the vehicles’ drivers injured.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15 am in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta.

A spokesperson said one of the drivers was trapped inside one the trucks, with Civil Protection Officers aiding in the rescue.

The driver was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

More to follow.