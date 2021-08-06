menu

Collision between two garbage trucks leaves driver injured

The driver was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, but his condition is not yet known

karl_azzopardi
6 August 2021, 11:06am
by Karl Azzopardi

A collision between two garbage trucks has left one of the vehicles’ drivers injured.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15 am in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta.

A spokesperson said one of the drivers was trapped inside one the trucks, with Civil Protection Officers aiding in the rescue.

The driver was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

More to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.