Passengers evacuated after small fire breaks out on Gozo Fast Ferry

A minor fire broke out on a vessel operated by Gozo Fast Ferry on Monday morning shortly after leaving Gozo at 7:45am.

"All passengers on board were disembarked safely, and all safety procedures were followed. No one was injured in this incident, and fire suppression systems were immediately engaged but the crew. An internal investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway," the operator said in a statement.

Police confirmed that the Civil Protection Department was dispatched to ensure the fire was put out and supervise the operation.

The operator apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked the authorities for their “immediate response and assistance.”

An updated schedule of today’s trips has been uploaded online at www.gozofastferry.com.