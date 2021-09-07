Two charged with beating man up, trashing his flat

Two men have been remanded in custody after trashing a man’s home following a drunken fight in St. Paul’s Bay on Sunday.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the Court of Magistrates as Croatians Lalic Ugljesa 27 of St. Paul’s Bay and Lalic Davorin 42 of Qormi were arraigned in court on charges of slight bodily harm.

They were further accused of breaching the peace and being drunk and incapable of taking care of themselves in public. Ugljesa alone was also accused of causing over €2,500 worth of damage to third party property.

It was alleged that after the fight, Ugljesa had gone to the Croatian victim’s flat at around 11:30pm that night and smashed everything he could find, including furniture, televisions, fridges and other items.

The men were arrested the morning after the aggression.

In court today, both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded in custody.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid defence counsel. Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.