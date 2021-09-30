Comino swimming accident leaves man seriously injured

A 28-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday after experiencing trouble while swimming at Blue Lagoon in Comino.

Police were informed of the incident at 2:30pm. Preliminary investigations found that the man, of Nigerian nationality, suddenly found himself in difficulty while swimming.

Members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps delivered first aid, and the man was eventually taken to Gozo General Hospital.

He remained at the hospital for treatment and was later certified to be seriously injured.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.