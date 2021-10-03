Man arrested in connection with Msida fight

A 39-year-old Cuban man has been arrested by the police in connection with an Msida argument which happened on Saturday evening.

The victim, a 31-year-old Libyan, was found by the police on Sunday afternoon in Birkirkara.

They said in a statement that around 7:40 pm, their assistance was required at an apartment block in Triq Dijonisju Famuċelli, Msida.

When arriving on site, officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit found blood in the common area and on the door of a fifth-floor apartment.

This led to suspicions that someone was hiding in the apartment, with the Special Intervention Unit called in to assist in the investigations.

Despite finding no one inside, sharp weapons and drugs were found inside the apartment.

A bullet was also found in front of the building. Police said shots were fired in the air during the altercation.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Duty magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry.