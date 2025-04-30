UK High Commissioner visits Maltese-owned EC English London school

Malta’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Stephen Montefort, was welcomed at EC London during an official visit hosted by Executive Chairman and CEO Andrew Mangion.

“Today’s visit is a wonderful example of the enduring connection between Malta and the UK. We’re proud to carry that spirit forward,” said Mangion. “We look forward to growing our global community and will continue putting innovation at the forefront as industry leaders.”

Montefort was appointed in January 2025 and brings a strong academic background, having served as Deputy Dean and Head of Department of Medicine at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine & Surgery for the past 12 years.

The High Commissioner’s visit comes at a special moment for EC London, which is marking 20 years since opening its doors in 2005.

The school was the third international centre launched by EC English after the Maltese organisation expanded to EC Brighton in 2002. In 2013, EC London 30+ was introduced, a centre dedicated to adult learners and professionals aged over 30. Over the years, more than 75,000 students from over 150 countries have studied at EC London.

During the visit, Montefort was given a tour of EC London’s current home, the Angel Corner House at 1 Islington High Street. The building is a local landmark steeped in London’s history. It once served as the Angel Inn in the 17th century and has since been used as a coaching stop, a grand tavern, and a Lyons’ Café.

It is also a Grade II-listed site referenced in Oliver Twist and featured on the original 1935 British Monopoly board as ‘The Angel Islington’.

The Commissioner met with various members of the EC team, including Isabel Ribeiro, Head of EC Operations in the UK & Ireland, and Thomas Weedon, Centre Director at EC London.

EC English, which began in Malta in 1991, has become a global leader in English language education with 25 schools across key English-speaking countries, including the US, Canada, South Africa, Ireland, and most recently, the UAE. The brand also includes Global Achievers Academy and Embassy Summer, and together they have welcomed over one million students.