Compilation of evidence in Yorgen Fenech money laundering case continues

The compilation of evidence in Yorgen Fenech’s money laundering case continued on Tuesday

matthew_agius
19 October 2021, 11:02am
by Matthew Agius
12:33 That's all from us today. Thank you for following. Luke Vella
12:32 The next sitting is on the 28 October at 12pm, followed by another on 2 November at 1pm. Luke Vella
12:31 He steps off the stand. Luke Vella
12:28 The last witness for today is a VAT department representative. Luke Vella
12:27 The witness is going through all the accused's tax returns going back several years. Luke Vella
12:18 He adds that a tax assessment was issued after the tax return was not submitted for four years in a row. Luke Vella
12:15 A representative from the Tax department takes the stand, giving documents related to Technobet Ltd's tax liabilities. Luke Vella
12:13 A representative from the Customs department takes the stand. He says that customs had nothing on the persons requested, Yorgen Fenech, Patrick Demanuele, Anthony Farrugia and others. Luke Vella
12:07 Most of the witnesses appear hesitant to mention the names of companies tied to the case, due to the presence of journalists. Luke Vella
12:07 A representative of the Banking supervision department from the Malta Financial Services Authority presents an application for St. Julian's Maritime Finance Ltd, which has ties to Tumas Group. Luke Vella
11:58 A representative of Jobsplus presents Fenech’s employment history. Luke Vella
11:57 He says that Tumas Gaming Ltd provided the gaming services to Oracle casino. Tumas Gaming Ltd is a subsidiary of the Tumas Group and operates Oracle and Portomaso Casino. Luke Vella
11:55 Asked about the difference between the online and land-based casino, he says that one is based online and the other is in a casino. Luke Vella
11:55 Acting Chief Operating Officer of Tumas group, Jesmond Galea takes the stand. He says that there is no connection between Tumas Group and Glimmer Ltd. Luke Vella
11:50 A representative from the Malta Business Registry exhibits documents relating to Tumas Gaming, Glimmer Ltd and Technobet Ltd. Luke Vella
11:47 The court orders against the publishing of specific details from the testimony. Luke Vella
11:42 A BNF Bank representative now takes the stand. Luke Vella
11:41 The testimony of the BOV representative is over. Luke Vella
11:36 He clarifies that the bank doesn’t want account numbers, balances and the like to be published. The court makes it clear that this was not binding on other courts or proceedings and orders that this data is not reported in the media. Luke Vella
11:34 The magistrate suggests that he presents his documents and testifies without delving into the contents. Luke Vella
11:33 The witness says that the bank had filed a judicial protest over the matter. Luke Vella
11:33 The court says it cannot order journalists not to write about the fact that a witness testified. The content of it could be struck with a ban, said the court. Luke Vella
11:31 He says he found it "unprofessional" to find his testimony published in the media. Luke Vella
11:30 A BOV representative is summoned and says that he doesn't want his testimony to be reported in the media. Luke Vella
11:25 Representatives of providers Epic and Melita do the same. Luke Vella
11:20 He presents the court with a copy of his report. Luke Vella
11:19 The representative states that internet data is stored for six months, while call and SMS profiles are stored for a year, as required by law. Luke Vella
11:17 The company had been asked to provide registration details of five numbers, four of which belonged to GO and one to another provider. Luke Vella
11:16 A representative of GO Plc takes the stand. Luke Vella
11:15 At the request of the prosecution, not opposed by the defence, the court orders that any telephone numbers and names of third parties who will be mentioned by service providers, will not be reported in the media. Luke Vella
11:08 The court is currently thrashing out the dates for the next sittings. Luke Vella
11:08 The magistrate motions to Fenech to be seated. Luke Vella
11:07 Yorgen Fenech has entered the courtroom and is discussing something with Charles Mercieca, part of the legal team defending him. Luke Vella
11:06 We are waiting for the accused to be brought up from the lockup into the courtroom. Luke Vella
11:05 Good morning. Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is in court to follow the sitting. Luke Vella

The compilation of evidence in Yorgen Fenech’s money laundering case continued today before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Fenech is accused of laundering and misappropriating funds belonging to a company that he owns with his uncle, Ray Fenech. Last month, the magistrate decreed that she had seen sufficient evidence to place Yorgen Fenech, who is separately accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, under indictment.

In the last sitting, the court was also told the prosecution has yet to identify the predicate offence – the criminal activity which necessitated money laundering. However, magistrate Frendo Dimech, after examining the law and judgments of the superior courts, highlighted that at this stage in proceedings, the court was only required to determine whether there appeared to be a case to answer. In money laundering cases, it is up to the defendant to prove that the funds in question were ‘clean’, observed the court.

On their part, Fenech’s lawyers denounced what they described as a ‘frenzy to persecute’ their client.

Fenech is accused of misappropriating and attempting to launder a total of €45,000 in a case involving four other alleged associates via a company associated with Tumas Group. 

Tumas Group said the alleged money laundering case makes reference to the operations of an associated company, Glimmer Limited, in relation to a bonus account of €26,000.

This bonus award was picked up by the company’s compliance systems, and the account is immediately frozen, Tumas Group said. An internal audit was subsequently carried out.

Glimmer Ltd’s online gaming operations were discontinued, and it voluntarily surrendered its gaming license in October 2019, according to a statement issued by the Group.

Tumas Group denied any knowledge of the alleged transfers of cash between the individuals charged by the police.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Fenech. 

Lawyers Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting together with Police Inspector Brian Camilleri.

