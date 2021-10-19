Compilation of evidence in Yorgen Fenech money laundering case continues

The compilation of evidence in Yorgen Fenech’s money laundering case continued today before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Fenech is accused of laundering and misappropriating funds belonging to a company that he owns with his uncle, Ray Fenech. Last month, the magistrate decreed that she had seen sufficient evidence to place Yorgen Fenech, who is separately accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, under indictment.

In the last sitting, the court was also told the prosecution has yet to identify the predicate offence – the criminal activity which necessitated money laundering. However, magistrate Frendo Dimech, after examining the law and judgments of the superior courts, highlighted that at this stage in proceedings, the court was only required to determine whether there appeared to be a case to answer. In money laundering cases, it is up to the defendant to prove that the funds in question were ‘clean’, observed the court.

On their part, Fenech’s lawyers denounced what they described as a ‘frenzy to persecute’ their client.

Fenech is accused of misappropriating and attempting to launder a total of €45,000 in a case involving four other alleged associates via a company associated with Tumas Group.

Tumas Group said the alleged money laundering case makes reference to the operations of an associated company, Glimmer Limited, in relation to a bonus account of €26,000.

This bonus award was picked up by the company’s compliance systems, and the account is immediately frozen, Tumas Group said. An internal audit was subsequently carried out.

Glimmer Ltd’s online gaming operations were discontinued, and it voluntarily surrendered its gaming license in October 2019, according to a statement issued by the Group.

Tumas Group denied any knowledge of the alleged transfers of cash between the individuals charged by the police.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Fenech.

Lawyers Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting together with Police Inspector Brian Camilleri.