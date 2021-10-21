Man admits to child porn offences

A 48-year-old man from St. Paul’s Bay has admitted to offences relating to child pornography, after a police raid on his home recovered pornographic material depicting underage persons on his computer.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorianne Tabone arraigned the man before magistrate Victor Axiak this morning.

He was charged with possession child pornography, consisting of videos of 13 and 14-year-olds in sexual situations.

The accused is unemployed and suffers from severe mental illness, the court was told.

His legal aid lawyer, Mario Caruana, entered a guilty plea. A pre-sentencing report was requested.

The court ordered that the man be remanded in custody, in the ‘vulnerable persons’ section of the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The case was put off for sentencing next month.