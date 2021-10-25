Man dies after losing control of his motorcycle

A 53-year-old Serbian man died after losing control of his motorcycle in St Julian's.

Police were informed of the incident at 5:15pm. They were told that assitance was needed at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, and went on site to investigate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, a Birkirkara resident, lost control of his BMW motorcycle while driving and fell to the side, suffering injuries as a result.

A medical team helped him on site, after which the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead some time later.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.