Thief who stole pouch containing €350 jailed

A man who stole a pouch of money claiming to have done so to feed himself has been jailed.

Inspector Andy Rotin charged Abdikadir Mohamud Caw-Ali, 23, from Hamrun with having stolen a pouch containing €350 from a man in Marsa and recidivism.

The accused, who is a Somali national, pleaded guilty to the charges upon his arraignment.

Lawyer Daniel Attard, representing Abdikadir, pointed out to the court that the man had admitted at an early stage in proceedings, had returned the money, was unemployed and had stolen the cash to feed himself.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke, presiding, handed down a minimum sentence of 16 months in prison to the man.