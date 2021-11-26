Unidentified body recovered close to Filfla

A dead body spotted out at sea near the island of Filfla on Friday morning has been recovered by the Armed Forces of Malta.

Police said in a statement that at around 10:30am on Friday, it was informed that a cadaver was spotted in the sea. The assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta was requested and the body was recovered by a patrol boat.

The unidentified body was taken to the AFM maritime base at Xatt it-Tiben.

An inquiry is being led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace and the police are investigating to try and identify the victim.

It is unclear whether the victim is in any way linked to a missing person's notice issued by the police three days ago for a 42-year-old Italian diver, Danilo Scolari. He was last seen on 20 November around the Freeport in Birzebbuga, wearing a camouflage wetsuit.