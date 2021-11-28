Two injured in St Julian’s fight

Two men were injured in a St Julian’s argument on Saturday.

The police said the incident happened at around 10:45 pm in Triq Dobbie.

Initial investigations showed three 16-year-olds from Fgura, Birżebbuġa and Swieqi and a 20-year-old Libyan from Sliema were involved in the argument.

The 16-year-old from Fgura was taken to the nearest health centre where he was certified as suffering from light injuries, while the Birżebbuġa resident was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The other two were taken to the police HQ in Floriana.

Police investigations are ongoing.