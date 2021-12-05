Updated | Motorcycle accident leaves man injured, passenger unharmed

Two men, aged 28 and 30, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident.

The accident happened at 4am on Triq Valletta, Mosta.

According to police, the 28-year-old Italian driver lost control of the motorcycle and fell from it. The passenger, a 30-year-old Italian man, also fell from the motorcycle.

The two were given first aid and taken to hospital by ambulance. Later on, the driver was certified as having serious injuries. The passenger suffered no injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened on the case, with Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presiding over it. Several court experts have already been appointed.

Police investigation are ongoing.