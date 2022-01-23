Man, 26, hospitalised after Gozo fight

A 26-year-old Sudanese man living in Zebbug, Gozo has been hospitalised after getting involved in a fight on Saturday evening.

The police said the man walked into the Marsalforn police station at around 10:30 pm, alleging he was attacked by a man with a knife in Triq il-Qbajjar.

Medical assistance was requested for the man, and he was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital. He was certified as suffering from light injuries.

Police investigation are ongoing.