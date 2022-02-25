Man accused of beating his wife with electrical cable in front of seven-year-old son

A Mosta man has been arraigned in court, accused of beating his wife with an electrical cable in front of their seven-year-old son, grievously injuring her.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar arraigned the 40-year-old self-employed electrician and plumber before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this afternoon.

The inspector explained that the Mosta police station had received a report and had gone to the scene, where they found the victim to be grievously injured. The woman suffered bruises on her hairline, face and neck, which had been certified by the Mosta Health Centre. The incident is understood to have been motivated by the man suspecting his wife was having an extramarital affair.

The court was told that the man had pushed his wife to the ground and then beat her with an electric cable in front of their seven-year-old child.

The accused, who cannot be named under a court order, pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, asked for bail, declaring that the accused would be residing at a different address. The accused had a clean criminal record and had provided an address in Zejtun where he would reside whilst on bail.

The prosecution submitted that violence was not justified “no matter what the woman had done.” Prompting Debono to claim that there “could have been adultery.”

The accused’s father was summoned to the stand and confirmed that the accused will be residing with him and the accused’s grandparents.

The court granted the man bail forbidding him from speaking to his son until he testifies. He cannot accept work in Mosta, warned the court.

He was released from arrest against a €1,000 deposit and a €20,000 personal guarantee. A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.