Man charged with assaulting pregnant ex-partner, exclaims in court: 'Am I a violent person?'

A 35-year-old man from Qawra has been remanded in custody after being arraigned in court on charges relating to domestic violence, threatening his pregnant ex-partner, damaging her property and breaching bail.

Police said that it had received three reports against the man in a matter of days. On one occasion, he allegedly smashed his pregnant ex-partner's front door; another time chased her with a hammer and threatened her friend with a pocket knife. In the third and final report, it was claimed that he had encountered his ex-partner in the street and had pushed the pregnant woman over.

He appeared before magistrate Rachel Montebello, charged with offences relating to having caused the woman to fear violence, slightly injuring her, insulting and threatening her, damaging her property and threatening the woman's friend with a pocketknife.

He was also accused of breaching the bail conditions he had been placed under in 2017 in an unrelated case.

The accused, who said he works as a galvaniser, told the court he breeds parrots that needed to be taken care of. “I can’t believe these accusations,” he remarked at a point.

He appeared disorientated, at one instance telling the court that he didn’t know what he was saying.

A not guilty plea was entered by defence lawyer Kris Busietta. “Certainly not guilty,” piped up the accused, earning him a rebuke from the court.

The defence said it would not be requesting bail at this stage.

"This is a bunch of bullshit," he complained to his lawyer after the magistrate retired to chambers. "Am I a violent person?" he shouted.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.