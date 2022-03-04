Marsa man charged over stabbing incident

21-year-old Axl Mallia from Marsa has been remanded in custody after he was charged over a stabbing which took place near his home yesterday.

Police said in a statement that a 28-year-old man from Zebbug had walked into the Hamrun police station and alleged that he had been assaulted by a man with a pointed weapon in Triq Nicolo Isouard in Marsa.

Officers called for medical assistance and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Upon his arrest, Malia was taken to the closest health centre because he had also suffered injuries from the argument. Doctors there certified him as having suffered slight injuries.

Inspector Stacy Gatt charged Mallia with inflicting grievous injuries, attacking the man, carrying a knife in public without a police permit or licence, carrying a knife during the commission of a crime against the person and breaching the peace, amongst other charges.

Mallia pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court did not grant bail.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for Mallia.