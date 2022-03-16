Motorcyclist dies in Gzira traffic accident

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died in a traffic accident late on Tuesday evening in Gzira.

The accident occurred at 11pm on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in the direction of Marsa.

Police said that a collision occurred between two motorcycles, both of the Suzuki GSXR600 type.

One motorcycle was being driven by a 28-year-old from Luqa, while the other was being driven by a 28-year-old from Zabbar.

On impact, the two drivers fell on top of each other, with a motorbike dragging for several meters.

A medical team was called to assist the pair and took both men to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

However, the 28-year-old from Luqa was certified dead shortly afterwards; the other victim had slight injuries.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.