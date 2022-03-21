menu

36-year-old man hospitalised after getting hit by car

Man grievously injured after getting hit by a car in Fgura

karl_azzopardi
21 March 2022, 4:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 36-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Triq is-Sur, Fgura.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man, whose nationality is yet to be identified, was hit by an Opel Insignia driven by a 36-year-old woman from Fgura at around 9:15 am.

The woman also hit a parked Toyota Aygo that was in the vicinty of the accident.

The man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, before being transfered to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

