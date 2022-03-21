36-year-old man hospitalised after getting hit by car

A 36-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Triq is-Sur, Fgura.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man, whose nationality is yet to be identified, was hit by an Opel Insignia driven by a 36-year-old woman from Fgura at around 9:15 am.

The woman also hit a parked Toyota Aygo that was in the vicinty of the accident.

The man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, before being transfered to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.