Five-year-old child and two adults suffer burns after flare goes off in car
Car bursts into flames, injuring five-year-old boy and two adults
A five-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after a flare went off inside a car that was carcading on Sunday in Żejtun, the police said.
In the same incident, a 23-year-old woman from Marsaskala sustained serious injuries, while a 26-year-old man from Żabbar escaped with light injuries.
Police said the car, a Honda Accord, was driving in Karlu Diacono Square, Żejtun, at around 1:15pm on Sunday when it burst into flames as a result of a flare.
Civil Protection Department personnel were on site to assist the victims.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is conducting a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.