Five-year-old child and two adults suffer burns after flare goes off in car

A five-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after a flare went off inside a car that was carcading on Sunday in Żejtun, the police said.

In the same incident, a 23-year-old woman from Marsaskala sustained serious injuries, while a 26-year-old man from Żabbar escaped with light injuries.

Police said the car, a Honda Accord, was driving in Karlu Diacono Square, Żejtun, at around 1:15pm on Sunday when it burst into flames as a result of a flare.

Civil Protection Department personnel were on site to assist the victims.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is conducting a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.