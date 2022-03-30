Man denied bail for car arson

A 38-year-old man from Ħamrun has been denied bail after being charged with setting fire to a car on Wednesday morning.

The unemployed man was arraigned before Magistrate Victor Axiak and charged with setting a car on fire in Marsa on 17 March. He pleaded not guilty.

Police inspector Jeffrey Scicluna from the arsons unit told the court that the police received a report about the arson. During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage collected to determine the suspects' movements, including footage from the residence in question. The man allegedly arrived in Marsa by bus and was also traced, leaving his residence in Ħamrun.

The court heard that the man was arrested outside the detox centre in Guardamangia after the police did not find him at home.

The man’s house was searched by the police finding the clothes and shoes he was wearing at the time of the arson.

The accused was assisted by former minister José Herrera, who has bowed out of politics after failing to get re-elected.

Herrera’s presence did not go unnoticed, with Magistrate Axiak welcoming him back in court.

The lawyer requested bail, which was met by the prosecution’s strong objections saying that the victims still had to testify. The prosecution also argued that the accused was commissioned to carry out the act.

The prosecution told the court that two suspects arrested in connection to an arson in January were still under preventive arrest. Herrera argued that during the time he was away from court, the courts had become more reluctant to grant bail.

The request was denied, with the magistrate remarking that the accused did not offer the necessary guarantees.

Police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna, Mario Xiberras and Andy Rotin, led the prosecution.

Lawyer Clint Tabone appeared for the victims.

Lawyers José Herrera and Matthew Xuereb assisted the accused.