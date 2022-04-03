Woman crushed to death by own car in Sliema

A 75-year-old woman died in Sliema on Sunday after she was crushed by her own car in Triq San Publiju.

According to police, the accident happened at around 5pm. The police were called on site after receiving a report that the woman was in need of help.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman, who had been driving her Toyota Aygo car moments before, got out of the car for some unknown reason.

As she came out, the car rolled forward and crushed her. The car eventually hit a wall.

While a medical team was called on site to help the woman, she was pronounced dead on the spot.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco was notified of the case and has appointed several experts to help in the inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.