Woman, 75, dies after Birżebbuġa balcony collapse
Monday evening accident in Triq is-Sebħ, Birżebbuġa leaves elderly woman dead
Updated at 8:45 pm with details from police spokesperson
A 75-year-old woman has died after falling from a height in Birżebbuġa.
The woman was certified dead on the site of the accident, after sections of a balcony wall at her house collapsed.
The accident happened in Triq is-Sebħ at around 7pm on Monday evening.
Police and medical crews were on the site of the accident.
Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke will be launching an inquiry.