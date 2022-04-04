Woman, 75, dies after Birżebbuġa balcony collapse

Updated at 8:45 pm with details from police spokesperson

A 75-year-old woman has died after falling from a height in Birżebbuġa.

The woman was certified dead on the site of the accident, after sections of a balcony wall at her house collapsed.

The accident happened in Triq is-Sebħ at around 7pm on Monday evening.

Police and medical crews were on the site of the accident.

Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke will be launching an inquiry.