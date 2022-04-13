Turtle dove spring hunt cannot start on Sunday after court grants provisional injunction

The shooting of turtle dove in the spring hunting season cannot start as planned on Sunday after a court provisionally accepted an injunction requested by BirdLife.

The bird conservation group is asking the court to stop the shooting of turtle dove in the spring hunting season that starts on Sunday and ends on 30 April. Hunters would be able to shoot on quails and turtle dove with a bag limit of 1,500 for the latter.

The case to hear the merits of BirdLife’s request has been appointed for Tuesday 19 April with the parties requested to file submissions by Monday.

However, in a decree delivered today by Judge Audrey Demicoli BirdLife’s request for an injunction was provisionally upheld.

This means that although the hunting season opens on Sunday, it will be illegal for hunters to shoot on turtle dove until the court delivers its final ruling. Hunting on quail remains unaffected by the decree.

The injunction was filed against the Prime Minister, the Environment Minister, the Gozo Minister and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU), responsible for overseeing hunting regulations.

BirdLife contends that the Maltese government’s decision to lift a moratorium on the hunting of turtle dove in spring further threatens the existence of the species, which is deemed vulnerable, and goes against EU law.

In 2017, Malta introduced a moratorium on turtle dove hunting in spring after the European Commission threatened legal action. The bird had been declared a vulnerable species in 2015.

As yet, turtle dove can be shot in autumn but bag limits had been halved given the species’ vulnerable status.

EU law does not allow hunting in spring but Malta has been applying a derogation for the hunting of turtle dove and quail following a European Court judgment that left the door ajar.

A referendum in 2015 organised by BirdLife for an outright ban on spring hunting was narrowly defeated.

Commenting on the court decree this morning, BirdLife Malta President Darryl Grima said the organisation was satisfied that the court understood the urgency of the matter. “Our law courts are also European law courts with full powers provided to them by the European Union’s Directives. As a Member State we need to abide by EU regulations and directives and the local courts are a way for any citizen and civil society to seek remedy for breaches of the European Directives, including the EU Birds Directive,” he said.

In a statement issued this morning, BirdLife Malta said it will be writing to the Commissioner of Police and the Head of the WBRU “to ensure that they are aware of

this development and that no one can hunt turtle doves this spring before the case is decided on Tuesday.

The organisation stressed that anyone hunting for turtle dove will therefore be breaking the law. “WBRU has the responsibility and obligation to inform all hunters about this decision.”

Lawyers Mark Soler, Claire Bonello and Philip Manduca will be assisting BirdLife Malta in Tuesday’s court proceedings.

