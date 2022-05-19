menu

Man grievously injured in Sannat motorcycling accident

39-year-old grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle

karl_azzopardi
19 May 2022, 8:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 39-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle in Sannat.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ta’ Sannat at around 12:30pm on Thursday, after the driver lost control of the Generic.

A medical team was called onsite, and the man was transferred to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
