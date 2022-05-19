Man grievously injured in Sannat motorcycling accident
39-year-old grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle
A 39-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle in Sannat.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Ta’ Sannat at around 12:30pm on Thursday, after the driver lost control of the Generic.
A medical team was called onsite, and the man was transferred to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.