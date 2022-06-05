Four taken to hospital after fight breaks out in Marsalforn
A morning argument led to four people, two men and on woman, being taken to hospital for light to grievous injuries
Four people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after an argument broke out in Marsalforn, Gozo.
Police received reports of the fight at 7:30am.
According to the police, the argument broke out at Triq il-Port. The people involved included a 25-year-old Polish woman, a 29-year-old Polish man, and two Syrian men aged 23 and 26.
A medical team was called on site to assist. All four were eventually taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
The 23-year-old was left with grievous injuries, while the others sustained light injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.