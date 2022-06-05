menu

Four taken to hospital after fight breaks out in Marsalforn

A morning argument led to four people, two men and on woman, being taken to hospital for light to grievous injuries

5 June 2022, 6:21pm
by Nicole Meilak

Four people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after an argument broke out in Marsalforn, Gozo.

Police received reports of the fight at 7:30am. 

According to the police, the argument broke out at Triq il-Port. The people involved included a 25-year-old Polish woman, a 29-year-old Polish man, and two Syrian men aged 23 and 26.

A medical team was called on site to assist. All four were eventually taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

The 23-year-old was left with grievous injuries, while the others sustained light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

