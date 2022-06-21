Missing man found dead in Għajn Tuffieħa, no foul play suspected

A man that had been reported missing last Friday, was found dead in a room in Għajn Tuffieħa, at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Nicholas Camilleri, a 55-year-old man from Birkirkara, had been reported missing to the police. He had been last spotted in Għajn Tuffieħa, limits of Imġarr.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing but up till now foul play has been ruled out.