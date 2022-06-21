menu

Missing man found dead in Għajn Tuffieħa, no foul play suspected

Nicholas Camilleri who had been last spotted in the area, found dead in a room on Monday

luke_vella
21 June 2022, 9:32am
by Luke Vella
Nicholas Camilleri (Photo: Police)
Nicholas Camilleri (Photo: Police)

A man that had been reported missing last Friday, was found dead in a room in Għajn Tuffieħa, at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Nicholas Camilleri, a 55-year-old man from Birkirkara, had been reported missing to the police. He had been last spotted in Għajn Tuffieħa, limits of Imġarr.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing but up till now foul play has been ruled out.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.