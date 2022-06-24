Updated | Man wanted by court has been located
Huan Carlos Farrugia has been located, police say after seeking the public's assistance
Huan Carlos Farrugia who was wanted by the court, has been located, the police said on Friday.
Earlier, the police sought the public's assistance to help locate the man, who failed to appear for court proceedings. A magistrate ordered that the man be located and brought to court.
The police had asked anyone with any information about Farrugia's whereabouts to contact them.