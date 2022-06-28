menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Gozo accident

29-year-old hospitalised after traffic collision in Rabat, Gozo

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2022, 7:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 29-year-old Albanian motorcyclist has been grievously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 1:45pm on Tuesday, in Triq San Anard, Rabat, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was driving a Honda motorcycle, which was involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 65-year-old man from Fontana, Gozo.

A medical team administered first aid to the motorcyclist at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to the Gozo General hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

