Motorcyclist grievously injured in Gozo accident

A 29-year-old Albanian motorcyclist has been grievously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 1:45pm on Tuesday, in Triq San Anard, Rabat, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was driving a Honda motorcycle, which was involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 65-year-old man from Fontana, Gozo.

A medical team administered first aid to the motorcyclist at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to the Gozo General hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.