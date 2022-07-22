menu

Msida man admits to stealing from charity collection boxes

The churches allegedly robbed are all in Valletta

matthew_agius
22 July 2022, 1:24pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused pleaded guilty to the charges
A man from Msida has admitted to stealing from shops and charity collection boxes in churches around Valletta.

Hossam Amgad Anwar Aly Elnily, 25, was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella on Friday afternoon, accused of seven counts of aggravated theft and one count of attempted theft. 

Elnily was also accused of living an idle and vagrant life, as well as recidivism.

Prosecuting police Inspector Daryl Borg told the court that the thefts had all taken place between the 6th and 19th July, mostly around 2 or 3am. The churches allegedly robbed are all in Valletta.

Elnily, who is a Maltese citizen by birth, is already known to the police, having been accused of grievously injuring an elderly Dutch tourist, whom he allegedly assaulted with a chair at a restaurant in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the charges. The court upheld a request by defence lawyer Christopher Chircop, for a pre-sentencing report to be drawn up.

Elnily was not released on bail pending the completion of this report.

