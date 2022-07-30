Senglea man reported missing by police

Jon Charles Seabrook, 38, from Senglea, has been reported missing by police.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, brown shorts and a white t-shirt.

Seabrook, a UK national, was sent to jail for a year and a half in July 2021, after he was caught impersonating police officers and charging tourists €50 for not wearing a face mask.

Any information on the individual could be passed on to the police confidentially, by phone on 21224001/119, or by reporting to the nearest police station.