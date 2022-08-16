Man injured in Gozo motorcycle collision

A motorcycle collision in Gozo left a man with grievous injuries on Tuesday, with police investigating the accident.

At 3:15pm, police were informed of a traffic accident at Triq il-Kapuċċini in Rabat, Gozo.

When the police went on site, it appeared that there had been an impact between two motorcycles, a Piaggio Vespa GTS and a Honda Hornet 600. One of the drivers ended up falling from their motorcycle.

The driver of the Piaggio, a 34-year-old man from Żebbuġ in Gozo, suffered some injuries after falling, while the other driver, a 54-year-old Italian resident from Rabat in Gozo, suffered no injuries.

A medical team was called to the scene to assist the injured motorcyclist and an ambulance took him to the Gozo General Hospital Gozo for the necessary care.

Later, he was certified to be grievously injured.

Police investigations are still ongoing.