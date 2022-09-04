menu

Police catch five trying to steal from Marsa warehouse

The group will be charged in front of duty magistrate Ian Farrugia on Sunday

karl_azzopardi
4 September 2022, 9:46am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

The police have arrested five men aged between 19 and 26 who were caught red-handed trying to carry out a burglary in Marsa.

The incident happened in a store at around 1am on Saturday morning in the Moll tal-Ħatab area.

The men, who were flagged to the police through a tipoff, were wearing black clothes and gloves.

Rapid Intervention Officers who managed to foil the operation found bolt cutters and clear signs of forced entry at the place of the incident.

Investigations by the Hamrun district police showed the men had already carried out thefts from the area.

The group will be charged in front of duty magistrate Ian Farrugia on Sunday.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.