Man arrested after community police search yields cannabis

A 20-year-old Englishman was arrested by community police after being found in possession of cannabis on Saturday.

The police said the individual was apprehended after community police were doing the rounds in Wardija at around 11:30am.

A Ford Transit was seen acting suspiciously was followed by the police, who stopped the vehicle in order to get driver details. It was at that moment that the driver also started acting suspiciously.

A vehicle search yielded a black plastic bag, who was found to contain two other plastic bags containing a substance suspected of being cannabis.

The Qawra district police’s assistance was requested after the find, and further searches yielded a weighing scale and small plastic bags. A search at the individual’s residence yielded four mobiles and cash.

Duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry. The man is being held at the Floriana lockup for further investigation.