Roundabout crash leaves motorcyclist and pillion rider with serious injuries

A motorcyclist and his passenger sustained serious injuries after they crashed into a roundabout in Triq tal-Balal, San Ġwann, the police said.

The accident happened at around 4:30am with district police establishing that the Kymco Agility motorcycle the two men were on crashed into a roundabout.

One of the men is a 30-year-old from Nepal, while the identity of the second person has not yet been established.

They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where doctors certified them as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.