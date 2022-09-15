menu

Elderly woman grievously injured in Birkirkara accident

89-year-old hospitalised after getting hit by a motorcycle in Birkirkara

karl_azzopardi
15 September 2022, 9:06am
by Karl Azzopardi

An 89-year-old woman has been grievously injured after getting hit by a motorcycle in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara at around 3:15pm on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly woman, who resides in Birkirkara, was hit by a Kentoya Viking driven by a 33-year-old from Rabat, Gozo.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
