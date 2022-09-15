Elderly woman grievously injured in Birkirkara accident

An 89-year-old woman has been grievously injured after getting hit by a motorcycle in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara at around 3:15pm on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly woman, who resides in Birkirkara, was hit by a Kentoya Viking driven by a 33-year-old from Rabat, Gozo.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.