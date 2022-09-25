Car overturns in Luqa, three injured

Three teenagers were grievously injured early on Sunday morning after their car overturned in a traffic accident in Luqa.

Police received a report at 2:45am of a traffic accident in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira.

According to the police, it there had been a collision between a Kia Rio car and Toyota Corsa.

A 30-year-old man from Żabbar was driving the Kia Rio at the time of the collision, while an 18-year-old man from Luqa was driving the Toyota Corsa.

As the two cars collided, the Toyota flipped over while the Kia Rio drove into the grass at the side of the street.

Two passengers, including a 17-year-old girl from Birgu and 19-year-old boy from Mqabba, were in the Toyota at the time of the accident.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to help the victims. The three teenagers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Their injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.