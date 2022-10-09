Man suffers serious injuries during Mellieħa obstacle race

A man is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries during a sports event in Mellieħa.

At 4:30 p.m on Saturday, police received a report that a man had to be taken to hospital with injuries after participating in a sports activity in Triq in-Naħħalija at Għajn Tuffieħa, in the limits of Mellieħa.

According to police, the 30-year-old man, who lives in Gżira, sustained some injuries in the last stretch of a race while he was sliding down a slide.

Members of the Malta Red Cross who were present at the incident took the man to Mater Dei Hospital. His injuries were certified to being of a serious nature.

Magistrate Dr. Charmaine Galea was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police are still investigating the incident.