Man hospitalised following agriculture accident

A 59-year-old man has been grievously injured after injuring himself with a grass trimmer.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Qormi, Ħal-Luqa at around 10am on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was using a grass trimmer when he sustained injuries to his legs.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and later transferred the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.