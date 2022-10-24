Man hospitalised following agriculture accident
Man injures himself with grass trimmer while working in Luqa
A 59-year-old man has been grievously injured after injuring himself with a grass trimmer.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Qormi, Ħal-Luqa at around 10am on Monday.
Preliminary investigations showed the man was using a grass trimmer when he sustained injuries to his legs.
A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and later transferred the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.