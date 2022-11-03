Man sustains grievous injuries after crashing car into tree

A 35-year-old man from Xgħajra was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Thursday morning after crashing his car into a tree in St Julian’s, the police said.

The accident happened at 6:15am along Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, better known as Regional Road.

Police said that initial investigations showed that the man lost control of his Ford Fiesta and crashed into a tree.

Police investigations are ongoing.