Woman stabbed ex-boyfriend with corkscrew over threesome suggestion

A woman has been charged with assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a corkscrew and a glass kettle, after he allegedly suggested a threesome with another woman.

Police Inspector Omar Zammit arraigned 36-year-old Sofia Georgantas from Serbia before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday afternoon, accusing her of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on the man with a sharp or pointed instrument, as well as with inflicting actual slight bodily harm on him and the other woman. She was also charged with threatening them.

The prosecution also requested the court issue a restraining order in favour of the alleged victims.

Inspector Zammit told the court that the violent altercation had taken place in Gzira during the night between 6-7 November when the accused had allegedly stabbed the male victim in the hand with a corkscrew, after hitting him over the head with a glass jug, causing a gash.

The woman denied the charges. Her lawyer, Jason Grima, requested bail. The prosecution objected to the bail request, citing amongst other things the serious nature of the offence and the fact that the victims had not yet testified.

The seriousness of the offence had repeatedly been declared as insufficient grounds to deny bail, Grima told the court. He argued that his client was the victim here and had been acting in self-defence. “My client was lured into this Sliema apartment by her boyfriend. He called her, but when she went there her ex-partner wanted to have sex with her and another woman who was also present. He wanted a threesome. My client refused.”

“The victim is not the man, but my client,” said the lawyer, demanding that the man also be charged. “The injuries were inflicted in self-defence. She had wanted to leave the apartment but he didn’t let her go.”

The court, after hearing submissions on bail, acceded to the request. Upon being told that bail was being granted, the relieved woman broke down in tears.

Georgantas was ordered not to communicate with the prosecution witnesses, go to their residence or contact them in any way. A protection order was also imposed, with the court reminding the accused that breaching such an order was a criminal offence in itself, punishable by imprisonment.

The woman’s release from arrest was secured by a deposit €1,000 and personal guarantee of €3,000.