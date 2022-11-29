Man grievously injured in St Julian's fight
The man had been involved in an argument, on Monday night, but the man who fought with him fled immediately
A 27-year-old Iranian national was grievously injured in an argument in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julians, during the late hours of Monday.
The police said the injured man had been involved in an argument, at around 10:30pm, with another man who fled the scene.
The man was hospitalised at Mater Dei where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.