menu

Man grievously injured in St Julian's fight

 The man had been involved in an argument, on Monday night, but the man who fought with him fled immediately

marianna_calleja
29 November 2022, 11:09am
by Marianna Calleja

A 27-year-old Iranian national was grievously injured in an argument in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julians, during the late hours of Monday.

The police said the injured man had been involved in an argument, at around 10:30pm, with another man who fled the scene.

The man was hospitalised at Mater Dei where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.